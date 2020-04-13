shooting

Woman shot in shoulder at southeast Fresno apartment complex

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman was hospitalized after a shooting in southeast Fresno on Monday morning.

It happened just before 1:30 a.m. in a carport at an apartment complex on Butler and Chestnut Avenues.

Fresno police responded after receiving reports of a gunshot. Officers found the woman, who had been shot in the shoulder.

She was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center and is expected to be OK.

Investigators have not released a suspect description.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.
