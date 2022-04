CORCORAN, Calif. (KFSN) -- Corcoran police have arrested a shooting suspect after a two-month investigation.William Cole, 18, is being held without bail at the Kings County Jail.He is accused of a shooting that happened on February 13.Officers were called to Reagan Avenue off of Garvey, where they found a 25-year-old man who had been shot multiple times in the head and body.The victim was flown to a local hospital, where he survived.Cole is facing several charges, including attempted murder.