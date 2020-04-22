Police: Man shot twice in face while driving to get food in east central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man who was driving to get food Tuesday night in east-central Fresno became the target of a violent attack when a car pulled up next to him and opened fire.The victim tells police he was driving near Fedora and Shirley around 9:30 p.m. when a Nissan Sentra pulled up, and someone inside started shooting at him.He sped off but the suspects kept following him, continuing to open fire.Bullets hit two nearby homes, but no one inside was injured. The victim drove to Shields and Fowler for help.He was shot twice in the face and lower torso and was eventually taken to the hospital when police officers arrived.Officers do not have a suspect description and do not know the color of the suspect's vehicle.Anyone with information is asked to call Fresno police.