shooting

Police: Man shot twice in face while driving to get food in east central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man who was driving to get food Tuesday night in east-central Fresno became the target of a violent attack when a car pulled up next to him and opened fire.

The victim tells police he was driving near Fedora and Shirley around 9:30 p.m. when a Nissan Sentra pulled up, and someone inside started shooting at him.

He sped off but the suspects kept following him, continuing to open fire.

Bullets hit two nearby homes, but no one inside was injured. The victim drove to Shields and Fowler for help.

He was shot twice in the face and lower torso and was eventually taken to the hospital when police officers arrived.

Officers do not have a suspect description and do not know the color of the suspect's vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fresno police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnoshootingfresno central
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Police investigating death of man who had gunshot wound after car crash in central Fresno
Teen arrested in connection to Exeter drive-by shooting
Man, woman shot at southwest Fresno apartment complex
Madera mother of two shot to death, husband arrested
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Central California coronavirus cases
COVID-19 deaths in NorCal were earliest in U.S., new test shows
Central Fresno supermarket owner thinks graffiti on walls is linked to argument
Police investigating death of man who had gunshot wound after car crash in central Fresno
Fear factor high for farm community as President Trump announces immigration ban
FAT to receive nearly $13 million due to COVID-19 pandemic
California launches new volunteer initiative to support state non-profits
Show More
Visalia nursing home reports 5 additional deaths; 164 test positive for virus
Publicly traded firms get $365M in small-business loans
Tulare funeral home adapting to 'new normal' during coronavirus pandemic
FoodLink Tulare County serves 465 families in two hours
Merced County Sheriff and pastor find common ground after citation
More TOP STORIES News