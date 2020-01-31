Neighbors rush in to protect kids after their dad shoots mom twice in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Neighbors in central Fresno didn't think twice Wednesday night after hearing screams for help.They rushed to get two young kids to safety after detectives say their mom was shot twice in the chest by their father.Police say Eslevan Navarro then turned the gun on himself.The victim survived after a Fresno Police Officer rushed her to the hospital in his own patrol car.Officers say it is a miracle the mother-of-two survived. She is in stable condition and was able to give police some information before she was sedated.Neighbors still can't believe the horrific scene that rocked their usually quiet neighborhood.Jamie Lucero was having a cigarette on her porch when she heard a woman screaming to call 911. It was the victim's desperate relative begging for help.Detectives say the problems began Wednesday when the couple started discussing their impending divorce.While the two were discussing details. Eslevan got heated. She called a family member and according to initial reports was on the phone when she was shot twice.Authorities added that two children under the age of five were inside, but made it outside safely.Officers say the gun was registered to Eslevan for personal use. Police had not been called to the home before for any domestic problems.Neighbors didn't hear any gunshots, but were clearly shaken by the violence."It's devastating, it's devastating to say the least. I couldn't even imagine... and the little boy saw it all. He saw it all," said Jordan Sims.At the time, neighbors put aside the danger they were in themselves by walking into the home.The suspect, who police found dead inside the home after a long SWAT standoff, worked as an addiction counselor at Westcare in Southwest Fresno. Phone calls to the drug and alcohol rehab facility were not returned. In 2014, Eslevan was arrested by California Highway Patrol officers for driving under the influence.Neighbors hope the children and their mother can eventually heal from the life-changing experience. Any way they can help, they will.The couple's children, who are about one and five years old, are now with relatives.