Man in critical condition after being shot several times in Downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in critical condition after being shot several times Sunday morning in Downtown Fresno.

Police say the victim was standing near his car in the parking lot of the La Quinta Inn Hotel near Highway 41 around 2 am.

That's when another car drove up, and someone inside opened fire and shot the man in his torso and lower body.

When first responders arrived, they rushed the 20-year-old shooting victim to the hospital for emergency treatment.

Detectives spent several hours investigating the shooting scene.
