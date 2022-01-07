shooting

2 men injured in separate shootings in Tulare, police investigating

Investigators are working to determine what led up to both shootings and whether they are connected.
TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare police are investigating two shootings that occurred in the city on Thursday night.

Officers found the 40-year-old victim with multiple gunshot wounds near San Joaquin Avenue and M Street around 6 pm.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The man told detectives he was shot by someone in a grey sedan.

Ten minutes later, police received a call from Adventist about another gunshot victim who was dropped off at the hospital.

The 38-year-old man told the police he was shot on Madden Street near Tulare Avenue by someone in an unknown vehicle. He is expected to recover.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare Police Department.

