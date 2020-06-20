Visalia police looking for suspect in drive-by shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The search for a suspect is on in the South Valley after a drive-by shooting in Visalia put a man in the hospital.Officers say a dark-colored sedan pulled up in front of the victim on South Central near Tulare just before 6 p.m. Friday evening.That's when someone inside the car shot the victim in the leg before driving off.The victim was taken to Kaweah Medical Center for treatment, and detectives are now asking anyone with information to contact Visalia Police.