20-year-old man shot in the wrist in east central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for the person who shot a man Sunday morning in east central Fresno.

Officers responded to calls of a shooting victim in the Landing at Fancher Creek Apartments on Clay and Peach around 11:30 AM.

When they arrived, they found the 20-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to his wrist.

At this time, it's not known what led up to the shooting or if the suspect left in a vehicle or on foot.

The victim is expected to survive.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnoshooting
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman accused of killing man she was dating in Orosi
Local breweries, wineries open with fewer restrictions
Fresno airport seeing increase in travelers
Local shirt business aiming to raise awareness for cerebral palsy
17-year-old girl shot at party in central Fresno, police say
Fresno Swap Meet holds grand opening in NW Fresno
16-year-old boy hit and killed by train in Merced, police say
Show More
Man battling cancer using his community as motivation
Woman found dead in mountains after going missing on hike
Helicopter crashes in Fresno County, no injuries reported
Mom accused of faking naked images of daughter's cheer rivals
Waiting for your $1,400? Check with the IRS tracker now
More TOP STORIES News