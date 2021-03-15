20-year-old man shot in the wrist in east central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for the person who shot a man Sunday morning in east central Fresno.Officers responded to calls of a shooting victim in the Landing at Fancher Creek Apartments on Clay and Peach around 11:30 AM.When they arrived, they found the 20-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to his wrist.At this time, it's not known what led up to the shooting or if the suspect left in a vehicle or on foot.The victim is expected to survive.Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.