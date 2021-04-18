75-year-old man shot in east central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for the suspect who shot a 75-year-old man in east central Fresno.The shooting happened just before 7:30 pm Saturday near the intersection of Peach and Olive Avenues.Investigators say the gunman shot at the victim -- as he sat in front of his apartment.The victim suffered at least one gunshot to the upper body -- and is recovering from some non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital.The suspect ran off from the scene -- and police are now calling the shooting an intentional act.