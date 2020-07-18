Man shot three times in east central Fresno, police searching for suspects

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are looking for the suspect who shot a man three times at an apartment complex in east central Fresno Saturday morning.

Authorities say two suspects approached the victim as he walked through his apartment complex near Peach and Pine just after 1 a.m.

One of those suspects opened fire on the victim, shooting him three times in the leg.

The suspects ran away and the victim could not provide police a description of his attackers.

The condition of the victim is unknown as of Saturday morning.
