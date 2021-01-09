Car shot at by at least two people in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police have one person in custody but are still searching for a second suspect connected to a late-night shooting in central Fresno.It happened shortly before 10:30 Friday night in the area of Fresno and Ashlan.Police say a car was shot at by at least two people in another car but thankfully, no one inside the vehicle was injured.The people shot at started following the suspects down Ashlan then Blackstone, before the suspect's vehicle came to a stop at Gettysburg and Thorne.Both people in the car then ran off.Fresno Police, with help from Fresno County Sheriff's deputies, set up a perimeter and were able to find one of the suspects about 30 minutes later hiding under a car in someone's front yardA K9 helped take the 38-year-old man into custody.Police believe that person is the shooter, but a motive for the shooting is still unknown.Police are still looking for a second suspect who ran from the vehicle.Clovis Police also helped in the search for the suspects by bringing out their drone.It's not yet known if the shooting is gang-related.