Man shot in shoulder in central Fresno, authorities looking for suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police Department is searching for a suspect after a shooting in central Fresno Monday night.A man was shot in the shoulder just after 8:15 p.m. near E. Olive and N. Rowell Avenues.Authorities say that the suspect left the scene in a car after the shooting. There is no description of him at this time.The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.