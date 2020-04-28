Man shot in shoulder in central Fresno, authorities looking for suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police Department is searching for a suspect after a shooting in central Fresno Monday night.
A man was shot in the shoulder just after 8:15 p.m. near E. Olive and N. Rowell Avenues.
Authorities say that the suspect left the scene in a car after the shooting. There is no description of him at this time.
The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
