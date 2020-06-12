shooting

Man shot, killed in east central Fresno, police say

Emergency crews tried to help the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot twice in east central Fresno on Friday morning.

Officers responded to reports of a disturbance on Tyler Avenue near Recreation Avenue around 9:35 a.m.

Emergency crews rushed the man to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died.



Police say it's unclear if the man lived in the area. Investigators are speaking with neighbors to find potential witnesses.

A motive for the shooting has not been released, but detectives say the man was in the road when he was shot.

The roadway remains blocked off and will be for at least the next hour as police continue the preliminary part of the investigation.

This is a developing breaking story. Stay with Action News for updates.
