Man shot, killed in east central Fresno, police say

BREAKING: Fresno PD investigating a homicide in East Central Fresno. Officers were called to Tyler & Recreation, just after 9:30, to find a man suffering from two gun shot wounds. They tried to revive him, however he died on scene. Gathering info for a live report on @ABC30 at 11 pic.twitter.com/v0uOSaJhSE — Vanessa Vasconcelos (@VanessaABC30) June 12, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot twice in east central Fresno on Friday morning.Officers responded to reports of a disturbance on Tyler Avenue near Recreation Avenue around 9:35 a.m.Emergency crews rushed the man to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died.Police say it's unclear if the man lived in the area. Investigators are speaking with neighbors to find potential witnesses.A motive for the shooting has not been released, but detectives say the man was in the road when he was shot.The roadway remains blocked off and will be for at least the next hour as police continue the preliminary part of the investigation.