Man in critical condition after being shot in face in northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in critical condition after being shot in the face in northeast Fresno Sunday evening.

Authorities say the shooting happened near Friant Ave. and Copper Ave. around 6:30 p.m.

Investigators say the victims told them a car pulled up next to them and fired shots after some sort of conversation. A woman was also in the car but she was not injured.

The man was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and is in critical but stable condition.
