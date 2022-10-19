Police arrest suspect accused of central Fresno shooting after family argument

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police have a suspect in custody accused of a shooting in central Fresno.

When officers responded to the home, they received a call that the shooting victim was less than a mile away near Hidalgo Elementary, at Millbrook and White.

The victim was shot in the upper body.

He was taken to the hospital and is being treated for his injuries.

Police say they're still sorting out the details of the shooting.

The suspect was arrested just before 2:30 am.

No details were given about how and where the suspect was taken into custody.

Felony assault detectives are now investigating the incident.

Bond and Harvey, along with Millbrook and White were closed for several hours.