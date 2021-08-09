Man injured in shooting at apartment complex near Fresno State

It happened after 12:30 am at the Victor Apartments on Bulldog Lane and 9th Street.
Fresno police received a call of multiple shots being fired in the area. When they arrived, they found evidence of a shooting.
Ten minutes later, officers found a man with gunshot wounds to his upper body at First Street and Barstow Avenue.
Investigators believe he was connected to the shooting at the apartment complex.
Police said the man was not cooperative with the officers. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Officers are working to determine what led up to the shooting.
It comes one day after another man was shot and killed early Sunday morning near the university at Maple and San Gabriel Avenues.
"We believe there was an incident involving crossfire. Multiple parties may be shooting at each other. It's too early to determine any type of relation to the homicide that occurred the previous evening just a couple of blocks down the road," said Fresno Police Lt. Brian Valles.
Officers are investigating whether there was any gang involvement. The Street Violence Bureau is looking into a possible motive.