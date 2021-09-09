17-year-old shot while walking home from school in southwest Fresno, police say

17-year-old shot while walking home in SW Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 17-year-old has been hospitalized after being shot while walking home from school in southwest Fresno Thursday afternoon.

The Fresno Police Department says it happened around 2:30 pm near Collins Ave. and Tulare St.

Police received a Shotspotter notification and when they arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the upper torso area.

The boy was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and his condition is unknown at this time.

It is not known which school the victim was walking home from.

Authorities are describing the suspect vehicle as a white sedan.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
