3 people shot in Downtown Fresno, police still searching for shooter

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police say three people were shot in downtown Fresno Monday night just after 7 p.m.

Officers were in the area when they heard gunshots and responded to Santa Clara and G Street.

They saw someone inside a vehicle drop a handgun and speed off.

Police tried to catch up to the suspect but weren't able to, so they turned around to tend to the victims.

Detectives say the three victims are all homeless and are believed to be unintended targets, after some kind of a fight was reported there a few hours earlier.

The victims were taken to Community Regional Medical Center with minor to moderate injuries.

They are all expected to survive.

Police are still looking for the suspect, but have recovered the handgun used in the shooting.
