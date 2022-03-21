homicide

Man dies from gunshot wound at Merced County gas station

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced County sheriff's detectives are searching for the gunman who shot and killed a man at a gas station.

Deputies were called to the corner of Oakland and Beachwood, north of Merced, at around 6 pm on Sunday.

Neighbors called 911, reporting dozens of shots being fired.

Officials say one man was hit. He died at the scene.

The gunman got away before deputies arrived.

"We were told there were more people possibly here that had left, so we're looking for people that might have more information about what happened here today - please give us a call," said Daryl Allen with the Merced County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives spoke to witnesses and went over surveillance footage from the gas station.

They haven't yet released the name of the victim.

