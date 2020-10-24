Man shot and killed after neighbor disturbance in northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in northeast Fresno Saturday morning.

Authorities say it happened around 10 am near Clark and Sierra after a neighbor disturbance. Investigators say the two people have been feuding for years.

The man was shot in the upper body taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died.

The identity of the victim has not been released. There is no suspect description at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
