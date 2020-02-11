Police searching for suspect who shot man at Corcoran apartment complex

CORCORAN, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police in Corcoran are looking for a male suspect who shot another man at an apartment complex just before 11 a.m. Monday."We do have a couple of leads," Corcoran Police Deputy Chief Gary Cramer said. "We have sent a detective to the hospital who has interviewed the victim. The victim has been cooperative, has provided some information and so we are following up on those leads as we speak."The victim, a 37-year-old man from Corcoran, is expected to survive. Police believe he was shot once.Arriving officers found him in the parking lot of the Avalon Family Apartments.Police say he doesn't live in the apartments, and they're not providing information about why he was in the area at the time."That apartment complex doesn't tend to generate a lot of calls for service," Cramer said. "We do have some in there but it's not an apartment complex that we expect these types of things to occur in."Police say the suspect may have driven away from the scene in a gold-colored 2010 Ford Fusion with a California license plate of 6MVA692.As for a motive, police say there's just not enough information to determine one at this time.