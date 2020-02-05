Police arrest suspect in Merced shooting that left 4 teens hospitalized

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Cameras caught what police say may have been an altercation between a group of Merced teens and a suspect just moments before shots were fired.Days later on Tuesday, police arrested 48-year-old Daniel Mays in connection with the shooting they're saying now injured five teens."We believe he may have been the only suspect," says Merced Police Captain Jay Struble.Nearby surveillance video showed when Merced Police officers and their SWAT unit pulled up to an apartment off Main street, just steps from where the shooting occurred.Investigators say after some follow up, they were able to get a description of the suspect."They then contacted various witnesses and victims from the scene on Thursday night," Struble said. "Were able to get a positive identification. "We still don't have a motive. Mays chose not to speak."Initially, police thought four teens were injured, but say a fifth victim came forward on Monday while at school."He let faculty know at the high school that he was present at the shooting and had a graze wound," Struble said.Several nearby businesses caught video of police quickly responding to the scene the night of the shooting."Something must've happened for it to escalate to something like that," says business owner Keith Canyon.Officers have yet to locate the weapon used and say they're not ruling out gang ties."Mr. Mays had had contact with Merced PD in the past for gang-related activity," Struble said.Mays faces attempted murder charges and is booked into the Merced County jail.