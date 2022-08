1 hospitalized after shooting in Parlier, police say

One person was confirmed shot and reportedly ended up at the fire station down the street looking for help.

PARLIER, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person was hospitalized after a late-night shooting in Parlier.

It happened just after 11:30 Thursday night in a neighborhood on Ann and Julianna Avenues.

It's unknown what led up to the shooting.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is assisting Parlier police with the investigation.