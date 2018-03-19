FRESNO

Shooting in Southwest Fresno results in two crime scenes

Fresno Police are investigating a shooting that resulted in two separate crime scenes in Southwest Fresno. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno Police are investigating a shooting that resulted in two separate crime scenes in Southwest Fresno.

Authorities said around 8:30 Sunday night, officers went to South Fig and East Roy for a shots fired call. When they arrived, police found a crowd of people and shell casings in the road.

Then, five minutes later, another call came in near East Clay and Rowell Avenue. That is when police found the vehicle that was hit by gunfire at Fig and Roy.

Investigators say no one was injured.
