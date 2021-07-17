6-year-old girl killed, 5 others wounded in Washington DC shooting

WASHINGTON D.C. -- A six-year-old girl is dead, and five adults were sent to the hospital after a shooting near the Coast Guard headquarters in Southeast D.C. Friday night.

The incident happened just after 11 p.m. at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X avenues.



D.C. police Executive Assistant Chief Ashan Benedict said officers in the area heard gunfire, and as they arrived at the scene, a group of people directed them to those who were shot.

In total, six people were shot, including a 6-year-old girl who was taken to a local hospital, where she would be pronounced dead.

Three men and two women were also taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Police said in a tweet that they are looking for a dark in color vehicle.

The intersection has been shut down in all directions as police investigate the scene.

"Any shooting that takes place in the city is unacceptable," Benedict said. "We're responding to too many calls of children being affected by gunfire so please, help us bring these shooters to justice."
