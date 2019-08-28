Two injured in early morning shooting outside central Fresno apartment

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday in central Fresno where two men suffered injuries.The shots fired call came in just before 4 am from the Manchester Arms Apartments at Effie at Pontiac, that's just off Blackstone and Dakota.Officers say a white Chevy Cavalier with two or three men pulled up to two men standing on the sidewalk and opened fire, hitting the two men.Two bullets also went through a window striking the inside of an apartment, but no one inside was hurt.The victims ran back inside the complex to escape, and police say they'll both recover from their wounds.Officers say the gunmen fired a total of seven shots, but they don't know the motive.