A man is in critical condition after a shooting near the Jensen Walnut Market in southwest Fresno.

Man in critical condition following shooting in Southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in critical condition after a shooting in southwest Fresno.

It happened just after 12 p.m. Thursday at Jensen and Walnut Avenues.

The Fresno Police Department's shot-spotter technology alerted officers to multiple rounds of gunfire in the area.

A man in his 20s was transported to the hospital, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Right now, officers are still working to identify a suspect and a motive for the attack is not known.