Man in critical condition after shooting in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in the hospital after he was shot in central Fresno on Thursday night.

The shooting happened around 6 pm near Clay Avenue and Fisher Street, just north of Highway 180.

Fresno police say a man was found with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

He was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.

It is unclear what happened leading up to the shooting.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Officers have taped off the intersection as the investigation continues.

It is unknown when the roadway will reopen.

