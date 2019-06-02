Shooting investigation outside west central Fresno Denny's

Police are investigating a shooting that critically injured a man outside the Denny's on Parkway and Olive Sunday morning.Witnesses tell us they heard gunshots outside the restaurant at about 2 a.m. and thought it was a robbery.Fresno police crime scene investigators collected several pieces of evidence and detectives interviewed witnesses.Investigators tell us a man with dreadlocks shot the victim multiple times, and they know two cars were involved.This story is still developing and Action News will update this story as more details become available.