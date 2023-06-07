Police investigation underway after shooting in Reedley

An investigation is underway in Reedley on Tuesday night.

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a shooting in Reedley on Tuesday night.

Officers from the Reedley, Orange Cove, and Selma police departments are at three possible scenes near Springfield and Justine avenues.

Officials have not yet released any details about the investigation but witnesses say they heard several gunshots in the area.

Officers have taped off the area as they continue to search for evidence.

Detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office will also be helping with the investigation.

