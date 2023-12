1 injured in shooting at Madera supermarket, police say

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person was injured after a shooting at a supermarket in Madera on Christmas Day.

The shooting happened at the Vallarta Supermarket on County Club Drive near Clark Street.

Madera police say the victim was found with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers believe the shooting was targeted and not a random act of violence.

Authorities have not yet released any other details about the shooting.

