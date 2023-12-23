Woman hospitalized after shooting in Tulare, police say

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating a shooting that injured a woman in the South Valley on Friday.

The shooting happened just after 2 am on K Street just south of Bardsley in Tulare.

Tulare police found the victim at a nearby hotel with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

She's currently being treated at the hospital.

Witnesses told officers that an unidentified man drove up to the woman and her companion and opened fire, striking her.

Right now, the motive for the attack is not known.