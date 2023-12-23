WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Woman hospitalized after shooting in Tulare, police say

KFSN logo
Saturday, December 23, 2023 7:02AM
Woman hospitalized after shooting in Tulare, police say
Police are investigating a shooting that injured a woman in the South Valley on Friday.
KFSN

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating a shooting that injured a woman in the South Valley on Friday.

The shooting happened just after 2 am on K Street just south of Bardsley in Tulare.

Tulare police found the victim at a nearby hotel with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

She's currently being treated at the hospital.

Witnesses told officers that an unidentified man drove up to the woman and her companion and opened fire, striking her.

Right now, the motive for the attack is not known.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW