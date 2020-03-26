Woman found dead in Madera home, man found in home arrested

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Madera County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman was found dead in her home on Wednesday.
MCSO says their communication center received a call from a man who said his father was covered in blood and his mother was missing. When deputies arrived at the home on Donald Ave., they found 42-year-old Norma Lopez-Castillo dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
Deputies also found 54-year-old Francisco Ramirez with a gunshot wound but alive. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment and is currently under arrest for murder.
Anyone with information is asked to call MCSO at 559-675-7770. Tips can also be emailed to MCSOTip@maderacounty.com. Anonymous tips may be made through Valley Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP (7867), or by texting "Tip MaderaSO" followed by your message to 888777.
