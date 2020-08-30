Man shot while sleeping in his car in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- First responders rushed a man to the hospital Sunday morning after he was shot while sleeping in his car in central Fresno.

Police arrived at the shooting scene at First and Cornell around 3:30 am.

The victim was conscious and explained to police that an unknown suspect came up to him and shot him while he was asleep in his car.

Officers have not provided an update on his condition.
