Suspect arrested in connection to Mariposa County shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man wanted by the Mariposa County Sheriff's Office for attempted murder has been caught and arrested.

Authorities say 41-year-old Jeron Roberts was taken into custody by police in a Walmart parking lot in Modesto.

Investigators tell us they were able to find him down by tracking down his vehicle.

Deputies say Roberts got in a physical fight with someone Friday, and that fight escalated he allegedly pulled out his gun and shot the victim.

This all happened in the Greeley Hill area. The victim was flown to a valley hospital and his condition is unknown at this time.

Detectives say Roberts is on parole, suffers from mental illness and is known to have gang affiliations.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mariposa countyattempted murdermariposa county
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
Central California coronavirus cases
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News