Gang members lead police on short case through Merced, 3 arrested

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A crew of gang members led Merced police on a short pursuit Sunday morning before being arrested.Officers noticed a car driving recklessly near 12th and M St. just after 1 a.m.When they tried pulling it over, the car sped off. Around that same time, officers received calls of a nearby shooting.After eventually catching and arresting the three suspects, 21-year-old Manuel Leon, 19-year-old Sebastian Ramirez and another 17-year-old, officers interviewed them and connected them to that shooting call.No one suffered any injuries in the shooting but the gang members are all now facing felony shooting and evasion charges.