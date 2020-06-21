Gang members lead police on short case through Merced, 3 arrested

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A crew of gang members led Merced police on a short pursuit Sunday morning before being arrested.

Officers noticed a car driving recklessly near 12th and M St. just after 1 a.m.

When they tried pulling it over, the car sped off. Around that same time, officers received calls of a nearby shooting.

After eventually catching and arresting the three suspects, 21-year-old Manuel Leon, 19-year-old Sebastian Ramirez and another 17-year-old, officers interviewed them and connected them to that shooting call.

No one suffered any injuries in the shooting but the gang members are all now facing felony shooting and evasion charges.
