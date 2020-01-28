6-year-old girl shot in central Fresno recovering at home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A neighborhood is stunned by gun violence after a 6-year-old girl was shot while playing in the front yard at her cousin's house.Nineteen rounds were fired in less than four seconds.The little girl's aunt, too shaken to speak on camera, says she's home and recovering. The fear of retaliation runs rampant through the neighborhood, though."We have people in this community that don't have any regard for human life, and they decide just to shoot randomly into an occupied neighborhood like that," says Fresno Police Lt. Larry Bowlan.It was 6:30 p.m. on Saturday when shot spotter technology, designed to detect, locate and alert police to gunfire in realtime, captured the moments of at least one gunman opened fire on Tyler and Thesta in central fresno.Police later learned a bullet grazed a second victim."Another unintended target and the witnesses did state that the subject had nothing to do with the group that fled the area on foot," Bowlan said.Evidence markers sprawled throughout the street laid where several cars and an apartment building were also hit.Bowlan says witnesses told investigators a group of men nearby were approached by someone moments before gunfire erupted.He adds that forensic evidence indicates no one returned fire, so there may have been two shooters."It's another senseless shooting in our city that we're hoping to prevent by putting more officers on the street and getting more tactical teams involved," Bowlan said.Investigators say they haven't ruled out gang activity and that they're reviewing surveillance video in the area as witnesses say a possible suspect car was headed east on Thesta.