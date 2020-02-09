3 people shot, rushed to hospital after Orange Cove shooting

ORANGE COVE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Orange Cove Police are looking for a gunman who shot and injured three people at a family gathering Saturday evening.Officers arrived at a house at Eighth and Adams after reports of a shooting just after 8 p.m. Saturday.They found two men and a woman who had been hit by gunfire. Two of those victims were rushed to a hospital, while one of the men was airlifted to CRMC for treatment.Police say there were about 10 to 15 people at the gathering.They reported seeing a gunman wearing dark clothing with a long-rifle start shooting at the front of the house.Family members ran to the backyard of the home and called police.