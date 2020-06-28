Man shot by son in northeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating a shooting in northeast Fresno.

Officers were called to a home in the area of Fresno and Alluvial around 8 p.m. Saturday.

They say a man was shot by his live-in adult son. According to investigators, the victim was struck in his hand as he tried to reach for the gun.

The bullet then struck the man's left shoulder. There's no word yet on any arrests.

This is a developing story. Watch Action News Live at 11 for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnoshooting
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man killed, multiple passengers hospitalized after car crash in Fresno County
2 killed, 4 injured after shooting at Walmart distribution center near Redding
Central California coronavirus cases
More than 3,000 residents without power in northeast Fresno
Hundreds of Black Lives Matter signs placed on Visalia high school fence
4 people shot at northwest Fresno party, police searching for suspects
Too many COVID-19 patients, not enough staff at Fresno Co. hospitals
Show More
From nail salons to movie theaters, what can open in Fresno County
Woman killed by alleged DUI driver in Farmersville
Fresno Co. doctor contracts COVID-19 after patient enters clinic without mask
Woman killed in Delano after being hit by train while inside her car
Man sentenced to death for 2015 murders near Dinuba
More TOP STORIES News