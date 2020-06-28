Man shot by son in northeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating a shooting in northeast Fresno.Officers were called to a home in the area of Fresno and Alluvial around 8 p.m. Saturday.They say a man was shot by his live-in adult son. According to investigators, the victim was struck in his hand as he tried to reach for the gun.The bullet then struck the man's left shoulder. There's no word yet on any arrests.This is a developing story. Watch Action News Live at 11 for updates.