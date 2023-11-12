An investigation is underway after shots rang out in the parking lot of a nightclub Sunday morning, injuring one man.

Shots fired outside Switch Lounge and Night Club injures one person

The Fresno Police Department responded to a shooting after midnight at the Switch Lounge and Night Club parking lot near Blackstone and Bullard Avenues in northwest Fresno.

Officers say two groups of people were hanging out when an argument broke out, followed by exchanged gunfire, hitting several vehicles.

A man with a gunshot wound to the lower body took himself to Community Regional Medical Center and is expected to recover.

No arrests have been made.