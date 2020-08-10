3 people injured after shooting and car crash in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating a shooting and crash that left three people injured in northwest Fresno.

A sergeant at the scene says the call came in as a vehicle into a building near Marks and Ashlan.

When officers arrived, they found three injured men inside the AutoZone.

They say two of the victims were shot, and the third was hurt in the crash.

The minivan they were in had multiple bullet holes, along with major damage from slamming into the exterior wall of the store.

Detectives are now working to identify the suspects.

"We are hoping anyone who saw this or witnesses would come forward and contact the Fresno Police Department," says Fresno Police Sgt. Mike Smith. "We've had a rash of shootings the last 24-48 hours, so any help would be appreciated."

One of the victims is in critical condition, and the other two are expected to recover.

The motive for the shooting is under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno northwestcar crashshooting
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
US surpasses 5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases
Kings River hero tried saving kids using turban, then jumped into water
34 men arrested for trying to meet children for sex, Fresno Co. sheriff says
Man shot in neck in central Fresno, police looking for suspect
Central California coronavirus cases
Two people shot in east central Fresno
18-year-old man dead after crashing into power pole in Tulare County
Show More
Bulldog Breakdown: Fresno State grad and NBA reporter discusses life in Disney bubble
24-year-old man dies after losing control of motorcycle in Fresno Co.
Man shot and killed in southwest Fresno, police searching for suspects
Exeter Police Department warning community of fake police officer scam
Massive fire tears through multiple structures in Selma
More TOP STORIES News