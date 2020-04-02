Man in critical condition after shooting in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif, (KFSN) -- Fresno police are working to determine whether a shooting that left a man in critical condition was intentional.It happened just before 10:30 p.m. on Alta and Sierra Vista in southeast Fresno.Police say two men got into a wrestling match inside a house. One of the two men was carrying a gun.During the struggle, the gun went off, and one of the men was struck in the upper body.He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.The second man ran off. Investigators are now looking for him."At this point, we're not even sure he's a suspect. he was just involved in the disturbance, the gun was discharged, we don't know if it was intentional, we don't even know if the subject at the hospital was the one that maybe discharged the firearm unintentionally," said Fresno Police Lt. Anthony Dewall.Police are not calling the man they're looking for a suspect at this time. They say they want him to come forward and tell his side of the story.