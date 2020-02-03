Man shot in southeast Fresno after allegedly trying to record altercation

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police say a 26-year-old-man was shot in southeast Fresno Sunday afternoon after he allegedly took out his phone to record a fight.It happened at an apartment complex near Chestnut and Lowe at around 4 p.m.Investigators say witnesses saw the victim trying to film an altercation taking place outside. According to authorities, someone involved in that fight saw the victim recording with his phone and fired at least 11 rounds at him.Police tell Action News one of the bullets hit the victim in his neck. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and is in critical condition.Authorities have one person detained for the shooting. No arrests have been made.Stay with Action News as we continue to learn more about this developing story.