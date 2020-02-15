Man hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Sanger

SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sanger Police are looking for the suspects involved in a drive-by shooting Saturday afternoon.Authorities say it happened at around noon near Bethel Avenue and 5th Street.According to officials, the shooting involved two vehicles that were in a neighborhood. Police say someone in the suspect's vehicle opened fire, hitting a man who was in the passenger seat of the other car.Investigators say the victim appears to be in his 20s. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.A description of the suspect's vehicle is not known at this time.Anyone with information on what happened should call Sanger Police at 559-875-8522.