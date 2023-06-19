Clovis's Sierra Vista Mall will reopen Sunday morning as police continue to investigate a shooting that injured one person.

Suspect arrested for May shooting at Sierra Vista Mall in Clovis, police say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspect has been arrested in connection to a May shooting at the Sierra Vista Mall in Clovis.

The shooting happened on May 13, when a teenager was shot in the leg during an argument. Authorities believe that shooting was gang-related.

It happened in the parking lot of the southeast side of the mall, near the K1 Speed indoor go kart track (formerly known as MB2 Raceway).

The arrest was made just before 10 pm Sunday night near Gettysburg and Helm. Police were told that someone in the area was shooting paintballs from a truck.

When the truck pulled over, authorities say two people ran from officers. The California Highway Patrol helped track them down with a plane.

The suspect was connected to the mall shooting during this arrest. His identity has not been released because of his age.

A handgun that was built to shoot automatic was found as well.

The suspect had three warrants out for his arrest.

