1 in critical condition after shooting in southeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person is in critical condition after a shooting in southeast Fresno Wednesday afternoon.

Fresno police say it happened near Maple and Florence Avenues.

It is not known what led to the shooting but police confirmed the victim was shot in the upper torso.

Multiple shell casings were found at the Maple Grove Apartment Homes.

Nearby Balderas Elementary School was placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure, but police say there is no direct threat.