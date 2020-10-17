Two men shot and killed in southeast Fresno, one injured

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The search for a shooter continues after two men were killed in Southeast Fresno. A third man was injured in the shooting.Officers say several people were leaving a party near Fifth and Braly just before midnight when a car drove by and someone inside started shooting at the crowd.The gunfire hit three men, said to be in their 20s or 30s, several times.One of those men died at the scene and another died at the hospital. The third man is undergoing treatment at CRMC.Investigators have not provided any suspect descriptions."They're still trying to talk to the witnesses to see if we can get anything," says Fresno Police Lt. Jordan Beckford. "All we know is that it was some sort of unknown vehicle."Police found at least nine shell-casings at the scene.Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the shooting is asked to call Fresno Police.