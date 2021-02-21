36-year-old man shot in southeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for the suspect who shot a man in southeast Fresno -- sending him to hospital.

The shooting broke out near the intersection of Kings Canyon and Clovis Avenues just before midnight.

Officers arrived and found a 36-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his upper leg.

First responders rushed him to the hospital, where he is now recovering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say the shooting stemmed from some sort of fight that broke out in a parking lot.

Police still don't have a suspect description but they say the suspect may have taken off in a dark-colored car.
