Man in critical condition after shooting in southwest Fresno

UPDATE: Officers say a man in his 30’s was shot multiple times in the chest area. He’s currently in critical condition. Police now searching for suspect. @ABC30 — Gilbert Magallon (@GilbertABC30) November 23, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man in his 30's has been hospitalized after a shooting in southwest Fresno Sunday night.The Fresno Police Department says they received a Shotspotter notification of 11 shots fired near Oleander and Modoc just before 8 pm.Authorities say the man was shot multiple times in the chest area.Two other cars were hit by the gunfire and investigators are making sure no one else was injured.The man was taken to the hospital and is currently in critical condition. There is no suspect description at this time.