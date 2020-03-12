shooting

Man shot in the hand in southwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after a man was shot in the hand in southwest Fresno Thursday morning.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired at South Arthur Avenue and West Woodward Avenue around 7:30 a.m.

Investigators soon found the shooting victim a couple of blocks away on Eden Avenue. Officials say he was walking with friends when a vehicle pulled up and fired several shots at the group.

The victim ran into a house and called 911. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and is expected to be okay.

Police say the man is not cooperating with investigators.

This is a developing story.

